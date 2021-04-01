Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from three-week low as dollar rally pauses

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)
    * Dollar edges lower from 5-month high
    * Biden unveils $2 trillion-plus job plan
    * Spot gold faces resistance at $1,716/oz -analyst

    April 1 (Reuters) - Gold bounced back on Thursday from a
three-week low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar
and Treasury yields eased, while President Joe Biden's $2
trillion-plus jobs plan further supported the metal's appeal as
a hedge against inflation.
    Spot gold        rose 0.4% to $1,713.31 per ounce by 0353
GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,677.61 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% to $1,713.80
per ounce.
    "Gold rallied overnight on quarter-end portfolio rebalancing
flows, assisted by a weaker U.S. dollar and no fireworks in the
U.S. bond market after President Biden released the first
details of the infrastructure package," said OANDA senior market
analyst Jeffrey Halley.
    The dollar index        pulled back after hitting a
five-month high on Wednesday, making gold less expensive for
holders of other currencies.       
    Biden announced his second multitrillion-dollar legislative
proposal in two months in office, including $621 billion to
rebuild infrastructure.             
    "The package itself is reasonably revenue neutral, meaning
less bond issuance than expected. That allowed bond yields to
remain stable, which helped gold move higher over the day,"
OANDA's Halley said.
    Gold is seen as a hedge against higher inflation that could
follow stimulus measures, but a recent spike in U.S. Treasury
yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.      
    For a reversal in the dollar recovery and gold's downtrend,
"probably have to see market participants pricing in a better
outlook for the European economy, and for the Asian region as
well," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Spot gold faces resistance at $1,716 per ounce and it may
hover below this level for a day or retreat to $1,691, according
to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    Elsewhere, silver        shed 0.2% to $24.34, while platinum
       fell 0.4% to $1,182.73 and palladium        was down 0.1%
to $2,617.30.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
