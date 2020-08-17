Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds more than 2% on dollar weakness, poor U.S. economic data

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 2% to its highest
in nearly one week on Monday as a weaker dollar and a pull-back
in U.S. Treasury yields, coupled with dismal economic data from
the New York Federal Reserve, bolstered demand for safe-haven
bullion.
    Spot gold        climbed 2.17% to $1,985.85 an ounce by
11:32 am EDT (1514 GMT) and U.S. gold futures        rose 2.25%
to $1,993.70.
    "We had the manufacturing activity by the NY Fed show a very
sharp drop that shows less economic activity on the
manufacturing front and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is
buying gold mining stocks," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market
strategist at RJO Futures.
    The New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index
fell to 3.7 in August versus July's 17.2 and compared to a
forecast of 15.              
    Gold investors got a boost after a regulatory filing
disclosed Berkshire Hathaway's new 20.9 million share investment
in one of the world's largest mining companies, Barrick Gold
Corp.             
    Investors were anticipating the minutes on Wednesday from
the Fed's last policy meeting.             
    "The market expects the Fed to be very supportive, we'll be
above $2,000 per ounce before Wednesday's Fed minutes, and north
of $2,250 by the end of year," Haberkorn said.
    The dollar        was at a more than one-week low and a dip
in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields also lifted gold
prices on Monday.            
    Gold last week registered its biggest decline since March as
investors reassessed positions after bullion retreated from a
record peak of $2,072.50 scaled on Aug. 7.
    "Considering, we still expect real rates to eventually
resume their fall, should headwinds shift to tailwinds, we could
see precious metals resume their upward trajectory with a
substantial amount of strength," TD Securities said in a note.  
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 3.3% to $27.29
an ounce, platinum        gained 1.3% to $947.69 and palladium
       jumped 3.3% to $2,177.92.

