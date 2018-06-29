FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on profit-taking, dollar, but seen vulnerable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold on track for third weekly fall
    * Gold down 5.5 pct this qtr, worst since qtr ended Dec 2016
    * Platinum hits fresh 2-1/2-year lows

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered on Friday
from six-month lows as speculators took profits amid a weaker
dollar, but some analysts warned that more losses were likely.
    Spot gold        added 0.2 percent to $1,250.53 an ounce by
0930 GMT. On Thursday, it touched $1,245.32, its lowest since
Dec. 13, 2017.    
    U.S. gold futures         edged up 0.1 percent at $1,251.80
an ounce.     
    "We're receiving only a couple of dollars bounce on the back
of a pretty decent weakening of the dollar, so gold's not
showing any signs of strength," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
    "The shorts are still in control and the momentum is
negative. The dollar and U.S. treasuries have taken over the
role of safe haven this month and as long as the trade war is
creating uncertainty then that will probably prevail."
    Gold was on track for a third straight weekly decline,
having slipped 1.4 percent so far this week. Spot gold was down
about 3.6 percent for the month, heading for its biggest monthly
drop since November 2016.
    The euro        jumped more than a half cent after European
Union leaders reached an agreement on migration.       
    A stronger euro potentially boosts demand for gold by making
dollar-priced bullion cheaper for European investors.
    The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
       slipped 0.6 percent, having risen to about a one-year
high on Thursday. 
    "There is feeling in some quarters that we may be nearing
the bottom of this recent downturn (in gold)," MKS PAMP Group
trader Tim Brown wrote in a note.
    Support-wise, gold appears fairly well bid around
$1,245-$1,248 and there should be support at $1,237 and below
that, Brown said. 
    Hansen said the downtrend would likely accelerate unless
gold held above multiple layers of support slightly below
$1,240. "If that area breaks, the shorts and momentum sellers
will have a field day."
    In other precious metals, spot silver        gained 0.7
percent to $16.07 an ounce. It was heading for its biggest
weekly decline since the week ended April 27, down 2 percent for
the week.
    Palladium        dipped 0.2 percent to $947.20 an ounce.
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $845.790 per ounce. It
hit its lowest since January 2016 at $837.30 earlier in the
session. It was down 9 percent for the quarter, its worst since
the quarter ended December 2016.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, editing
by Louise Heavens)
