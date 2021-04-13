Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on strong U.S. inflation data, weaker dollar

By Shreyansi Singh

    * U.S. CPI rises 2.6% on year-on-year basis
    * U.S. 10-year yields tick lower after hitting one-week peak
    * Platinum hits two-week low
    * Palladium rises to near one-month high

    April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday from
their lowest levels in more than a week after data showing a
sharp rise in U.S. inflation bolstered bullion's appeal as an
inflation hedge and weighed on the dollar.
    Spot gold        was 0.7% higher at $1,744.33 per ounce by
12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT), after earlier dipping to $1,722.67,
its lowest mark since April 5. U.S. gold futures        rose
0.7% to $1,743.90.
    "We needed to see some inflation to get gold moving and we
saw it this morning with that CPI number," said Bob Haberkorn,
senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding that a weaker
dollar and retreating yields supported prices further.
    U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2
years in March, kicking off what most economists expect will be
a brief period of higher inflation.             
    The U.S. dollar slipped to three-week lows after the data,
making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while
benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also drifted lower.
           
    Further supporting safe-haven gold were concerns raised by
U.S. health officials' decision to recommend a pause in the use
of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, analysts said.
    "At the moment, we need to see a decisive breakout above
$1,765 in order to spark another wave of buying up to $1,800,"
said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line
Futures in Chicago.
    "The $1,750 level has been a strong resistance, so we're
getting up near that level," he said, adding that geopolitical
risk tied to news of Iran stepping up its nuclear enrichment had
also sparked a lot of buying of gold and silver.             
    Silver        rose 2.1% to $25.36 per ounce, while palladium
       gained 0.5% to $2,689.67 after climbing to its highest
level since March 18 at $2,710.
    Platinum        fell 1.1% to $1,157.31 per ounce, having
earlier dipped to its lowest price in about two weeks at $1,155.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Will
Dunham and Paul Simao)
