Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on U.S. stimulus, softer yields

By Diptendu Lahiri

0 Min Read

    * For gold, $1,760-$1,765 level a key hurdle -analyst
    * Specs cut bullish positions in gold, silver -CFTC

 (Updates prices)
    By Diptendu Lahiri
    March 1 (Reuters) - Gold jumped over 1% on Monday as a
retreat in U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors to bullion
again as a refuge from inflation following the passage of a $1.9
trillion U.S. stimulus package.
    Spot gold        was up 0.5% to $1,742.30 per ounce at 1151
GMT, after rising as much as 1.5% to $1,759.53 earlier in the
session. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.7% to $1,740.70 per ounce.
    "In today's trade, investors are simply scared of a rising
inflation due to the stimulus, which will put an awful amount of
liquidity in the market," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.
    The U.S. House of Representatives approved President Joe
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill early on Saturday,
sending it to the Senate for consideration.             
    Gold dropped 3% on Friday, and recorded its biggest monthly
decline since November 2016 in February due to a rise in U.S.
bond yields.
    Reversal of the higher yield trend helped gold, said Stephen
Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm
Axi.             
    While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher
yields have of late threatened that status, since they translate
into higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no
return.      
    "In the short term we might see some confusion in the
market; a weak dollar due to stimulus packages might help gold
in the medium term. However, as the economy gains confidence and
positive results come out of the vaccines, gold will face some
headwinds," StoneX's O'Connell said.
    On the technical front, the psychological $1,700 level is
very significant, while the $1,760-$1,765 range is an important
hurdle for gold to rise further, Axi's Innes said.
    Silver        rose 0.6% to $26.79 an ounce, while palladium
       climbed 0.9% to $2,347.49. Platinum        gained 1.9% to
$1,211.18. 

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Anjishnu Mondal; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up