Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold recoups losses as U.S. yields slip after CPI data

By Swati Verma

    * European Central Bank holds policy meeting on Thursday
    * Gold taking cues from the Treasury market -analyst 

    March 10 (Reuters) - Gold erased earlier losses to hit a
one-week high on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields eased after
subdued inflation data, with bullion gaining further support
from a dip in the dollar.
    Spot gold        was 0.2% higher at $1,718.36 per ounce by
10:08 EDT (1510 GMT), having bounced as far as $1,723.31. U.S.
gold futures        were steady at $1,716.40.
    "Gold is still taking cues from the Treasury market and 
today's data lessens worries about near-term inflation," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, saying that
inflation pressures were currently driving yields, rather than
gold, higher.
    "If today's 10-year note sale has decent demand, gold prices
could eventually make a run towards $1,730... The $1,700 level
will provide key support...but that should hold unless the bond
market selloff resumes," Moya said.
    Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped after data showed 
U.S. consumer prices increased in February, though underlying
inflation remained tepid.                   
    Gold's status as an inflation hedge has been challenged by a
firmer dollar and higher bond yields, which translate into a
higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Prices
fell to their lowest in nine-months on Monday, at $1,676.10.
    Real rates have risen sharply over the last few weeks due to
higher nominal rates, without a commensurate rise in inflation
expectations, TD Securities wrote in a note.
    "With massive Treasury issuance on the horizon, the pressure
on higher rates should continue to weigh on precious metals in
the near-term."
    The U.S. House of Representatives paved the way for a $1.9
trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill to be considered on
Wednesday.             
    The European Central Bank is also grappling with a rise in
yields, but policymakers remained divided on large-scale market
intervention ahead of a policy meeting on Thursday.             
    Silver        rose 0.5% to $26.04 an ounce. Palladium       
was flat at $2,296.76, while platinum        jumped 1.7% to
$1,188.82.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
