August 12, 2020 / 1:18 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers as U.S. stimulus concerns dent risk sentiment

    Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold clawed back some lost ground on
Wednesday, after sinking 6% in the previous session, as equities
stalled on doubts over an additional round of U.S. fiscal
stimulus and rising Sino-U.S. tensions.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.5% at $1,920.04 per ounce by
0045 GMT, having suffered its largest one-day drop in more than
seven years on Tuesday due to a bounce in risk appetite and
firmer dollar.
    * U.S. gold futures        fell 0.7% to $1,930.70.
    * A stalemate between the Republican White House and
congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief ended in a
fourth day without talks on Tuesday, with each party blaming the
other for intransigence.             
    * President Donald Trump's executive order banning China's
TikTok could prevent U.S. app stores from offering the popular
short-video app and make advertising on the platform illegal,
according to a White House document seen by Reuters.
            
    * Meanwhile, Trump said his relationship with Chinese
President Xi Jinping has frayed in the wake of the COVID-19
pandemic.             
    * More than 20.19 million people have been reported to be
infected by the new coronavirus globally and 736,577​ have died,
according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Asian stocks were set for choppy trade after Wall Street
dipped amid growing uncertainty about an additional round of
U.S. fiscal stimulus.            
    * The dollar index        held steady against a basket of
major currencies.       
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,257.93
tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Silver        rose 1.6% to $25.18 per ounce, platinum
       gained 0.5% to $934.52 and palladium        was steady at
$2,091.59.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 Australia   Wage Price Index       Q2
0600 Britain     GDP Prelim         Q2
1230 U.S.          CPI MM, SA         July
1230 U.S.         CPI YY, NSA         July
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
