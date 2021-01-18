Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Dollar index at four-week high
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Sumita Layek
    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Monday, as
prospects of a massive U.S. coronavirus relief aid outweighed a
stronger dollar and lifted bullion's appeal as an inflation
hedge.
    Spot gold        rose 0.6% to $1,837.21 per ounce by 0559
GMT, after falling to their lowest since Dec. 2, 2020 at
$1,809.90 earlier in the session.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to $1,835.70.    
    "The gold market remains relatively supported at these
levels, as the current run of the U.S. dollar has more to do
with safe haven, rather than a discernible pivot to a stronger
dollar," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
Axi.
    "The U.S. stimulus (plan) is quite large, we're going to get
around $1.9 trillion or $1.5 trillion, and either scenario is
good for gold," Innes said.
    The U.S. dollar        hit a four-week peak against rival
currencies, making gold expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden last week unveiled a $1.9
trillion stimulus package proposal to jump-start the economy and
said he wants 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots during his
first 100 days in office.             
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely from large stimulus.
    Although U.S. inflation expectations has risen in
anticipation of more U.S. fiscal stimulus, gold has not been the
sole beneficiary, bond yields have risen and weighed on gold,
Phillip Futures said in a note.
    "Our market view remain bullish for the long term as the
U.S. dollar is expected to remain structurally weak in the long
term."
    The U.S. Treasury yields scaled a 10-month high last week.
         
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 1.3% to
$25.04 an ounce. Platinum        rose 1% to $1,083.84, while
palladium        gained 0.3% to $2,389.89.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up