April 1, 2020 / 1:10 AM / a few seconds ago

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 3% slump as dollar, Asian equities ease

    April 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday clawed back
from a steep fall in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar
eased following the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus boost and
as Asian equities slipped with the coronavirus pandemic sharply
slowing global growth.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,577.83 per ounce, as of
0030 GMT, having slumped 3.1% in the previous session. U.S. gold
futures        slipped 0.3% to $1,591.30.
    * The Fed on Tuesday broadened the ability of dozens of
foreign central banks to access U.S. dollars during the
coronavirus crisis by allowing them to exchange their holdings
of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans. 
    * The dollar        was down 0.1% against key rivals.       
    * Asian shares faced another leg lower on Wednesday as the
virus sharply slows global growth, leading a gauge of world
stocks to post its biggest quarterly decline in more than a
decade.            
    * Denting sentiment further was data that showed that U.S.
consumer confidence dropped to a near three-year low in March as
households worried about the economy's near-term outlook amid
the epidemic, which has upended life for Americans.             
    * The Federal Reserve is ready to do more to help a U.S.
economy ground to a sudden halt as businesses shutter and people
stay home to slow the virus, San Francisco Fed President Mary
Daly said on Tuesday.             
    * China will make further targeted cuts in the reserve
requirement ratio for medium- and small-sized banks to help
cushion the impact of the outbreak, state media reported on
Tuesday.             
    * Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first
time in seven years in the three months ended March, the central
bank's "tankan" survey showed, as the pandemic dealt a heavy
blow to business activity.             
    * Some countries' banking systems might have to be
recapitalized or even restructured, if their economies are
severely handicapped by prolonged disruption from the outbreak,
officials at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
            
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.27% to 967 tonnes on
Tuesday.          
    * Palladium        eased 0.3% to $2,344.99 per ounce,
platinum        fell 0.7% to $717.39 and silver        slipped
0.3% to $13.93.  
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China   Caixin Mfg PMI Final      March
0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI        March
0800 EU      Markit Mfg Final PMI      March
0830 UK      Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final March
0900 EU      Unemployment Rate         Feb
1345 U.S.    Markit Mfg PMI Final      March
1400 U.S.    ISM Manufacturing PMI     March    

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
