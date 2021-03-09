Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 9-month low as U.S. yields retreat

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold in oversold territory on technical front -analyst
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold hit lowest levels since April 2020
    March 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a
pullback in U.S. Treasury yields added some lustre to the
bullion after it hit a nine-month low in the previous session.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,686.86 per ounce by 0259
GMT. Prices had fallen more than 1% to $1,676.10 on Monday,
their lowest since June 5.
    U.S. gold futures        climbed 0.4% to $1,684.20.
    "Dip buyers have emerged after the 1.15% fall overnight and 
U.S. bond yields have slightly eased, which has provided support
for precious metals," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley
said.
    "Gold's short-term technicals have dipped into oversold
territory which should provide some temporary support over the
session, however gains are likely to be limited to the $1,700
region."
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             edged lower,
raising the appeal of holding gold.
    A steady rise in bond yields makes holding gold less
attractive as investors typically tend to gravitate toward
assets that generate steady income in the form of interest or
dividend. 
    "In an environment of rising U.S. yields, growth recovery,
vaccine rollouts, and investors getting more optimistic on
growth prospects; demand for safe havens will struggle," said
Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity
research.
    A clutch of stimulus measures across the globe to contain
the economic fallout of the pandemic has fanned worries of a
potential rise in inflation, helping bond yields. 
    While the U.S. Federal Reserve has downplayed the rise in
yields so far, the European Central Bank will discuss on
Thursday the merits of intervening.                        
    "Central banks will need to try and strike a balance between
yields reflating in a reasonable fashion at a reasonable speed,
compared to the recovery in economic activity, and so there may
be tweaks along the way," Shaw said.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell to their lowest since April
2020 on Monday.         
    Silver        rose 0.6% to $25.23 an ounce. Palladium       
climbed 0.3% to $2,321.48. Platinum        gained 0.8% to
$1,144.63.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Anil D'Silva)
