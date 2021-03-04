Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 9-month low, but higher yields weigh

By Reuters Staff

    March 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Thursday to
recover from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session,
although higher U.S. Treasury yields continued to weigh on the
non-yielding bullion's appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,714.27 per ounce by
0051 GMT, having dropped to their lowest since June 9 at
$1,701.40 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        dipped 0.2% to
$1,712.80.
    * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near 1.5%, increasing
the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no
returns.     
    * The U.S. economic recovery continued at a modest pace over
the first weeks of this year, the Federal Reserve reported on
Wednesday.            
    * Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Wednesday said he
sees the recent rapid rise in bond yields as mostly reflecting
improvements in the economy.             
    * U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in
February, suggesting the labor market was continuing to
struggle.            
    * The U.S. Senate delayed the start of debate on a $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief bill until at least Thursday.
            
    * Investors now await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech
before a virtual Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit at 1705 GMT,
for clues on the outlook of the central bank's monetary policy.
            
    * Perth Mint's gold sales surged in February to their
highest in at least nine years, while silver sales also jumped,
the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday.            
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell 0.4% to
1,082.38 tonnes on Wednesday.         
    * Silver        rose 0.4% to $26.18 an ounce, while
palladium        eased 0.3% at $2,347.52. Platinum        shed
0.5% to $1,161.50.    
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000  EU         Unemployment Rate      Jan
1330  US         Initial Jobless Clm    Weekly
1500  US         Factory Orders MM      Jan
1705  US         Fed Chair Jerome Powell participates in
conversation on the U.S. economy before virtual Wall Street
Journal Jobs Summit

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
