July 3, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from seven-month low as dollar eases

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Platinum touches lowest since 2008
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered from a near
seven-month low on Tuesday as the dollar eased but platinum
touched fresh 10-year lows on concerns that trade sanctions
could hit demand for the metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.8 percent at $1,251.43 an ounce at
1402 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion prices dropped to
$1,237.32, their lowest since Dec. 12, 2017.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.9 percent to $1,252.80 an
ounce.
    "The trend of the dollar is bearish for gold but as we start
the new quarter we are seeing some dollar profit-taking and that
is boosting gold," Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.
    He said investors had booked profits ahead of the minutes
from a recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due this week.
    Markets follow the two releases closely as they can give
clues on the direction of monetary policy decisions in the
United States, which impact non-interest yielding gold.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.4 percent lower.
    A softer greenback generally decreases the cost of
dollar-denominated bullion for investors paying in other
currencies. 
    The United States is set to place tariffs on $34 billion of
Chinese goods on July 6, but global stocks remained resilient,
spurred by tech-driven rises in the United States.            
    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday denounced U.S.
President Donald Trump's handling of global trade disputes,
issuing a report that argued tariffs imposed by Washington and
retaliation by its partners would boomerang badly on the
American economy.             
    Gold can gain in times of uncertainty as it is seen as a
safe place to park assets.
    Analysts warned that the increase in gold on Tuesday did not
mark the end of its recent downward trend.
    "It appears quite clear that the trend is still bearish for
gold and that a first positive impulse could only arrive if
prices soar to $1,255," ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto De
Casa said.
    Silver        climbed 1 percent to $16 an ounce, while
palladium        rose 0.4 percent to $948.22 per ounce.
    Platinum        gained 3 percent to $839 an ounce. Earlier
in the session, it fell to the lowest since December 2008 at
$793.
    Autocatalyst metal platinum tumbled as an intensifying
U.S.-European Union trade spat pressured precious metals, and
political risk in Germany weighed.             
    "Supply and demand fundamentals do not look particularly
attractive for platinum – we expect surpluses to persist 
throughout our forecast period," UBS said in a note, downgrading
its platinum outlook for the year.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dale Hudson/David Evans)
