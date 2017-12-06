FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from two-month low as dollar weakens
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 6, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from two-month low as dollar weakens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.17 pct at 845.47 tonnes

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near a two-month
low on Wednesday, ahead of a vote over the U.S. tax reform plan
but a potential government shutdown lent support.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,266.20 an ounce by 1310
GMT after it hit its lowest since Oct. 6 in the previous
session.
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.3 percent to $1,268.50 an
ounce.
    The dollar index        was down on Wednesday on uncertainty
around a possible U.S. government shutdown if lawmakers fail to
reach a budget accord before a Friday deadline.
                  
    A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated assets, such as
gold, cheaper for holders of other currencies.
    "A shutdown in the government should be positive for gold
but that could be temporary because no one really expects the
U.S. to default," said Capital Economics commodities economist,
Simona Gambarini.
    In November, gold traded in its most narrow range in 12
years.
    Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax
legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer
to a final bill.            
    Adding pressure on gold was the market expectation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates
next week at its final monetary policy meeting for the year.
This view was confirmed by a Reuters poll of economists.
            
    "Gold stays under pressure in the short run as the market is
repricing a little bit more Federal Reserve activity next year
and the global economy is sparking an uptrend, earnings coming
in well and the value for safe-haven assets like gold is
diminishing," said Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in
Hong Kong.
    Capital Economics' Gambarini said the price of gold had not
fully reflected expectations of a U.S interest rates next week
and in 2017 and therefore saw the yellow metal easing further in
the short term. 
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these lift
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    Meanwhile, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell on Tuesday.
         
    But a November reading of global holdings of gold-backed
ETFs showed that they rose by 9.1 tonnes to 2,357 tonnes, with
the net inflows coming entirely from Europe as the U.S. dollar
fell, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday.              
    Among other precious metals, silver        was nearly
unchanged at $16.08 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since
mid-July in the previous session.
    Platinum        eased 0.6 percent to $910.40 an ounce, after
 touching its lowest in nearly 6 weeks at $908.50. Palladium
       gained 0.7 percent to $991.80 an ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.