PRECIOUS-Gold recovers lost ground as dollar steadies, stocks retreat
November 13, 2017 / 12:05 PM / in 38 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers lost ground as dollar steadies, stocks retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold stabilizes after biggest drop in two weeks on Friday
    * Equities pull back from record on U.S. tax plan jitters
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK dateline, byline)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold recouped some of
the previous session's hefty losses on Monday as the U.S. dollar
steadied and uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform plan stoked risk
aversion, pulling equities from their recent record highs.
    Prices remained stuck in a narrow range, however, as
investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S. interest rates.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,279 an ounce by
1:41 p.m. EST (1841 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        for
December delivery settled up $4.70, or 0.4 percent, at $1,278.90
per ounce. 
    The metal has remained broadly within $15 an ounce of its
100-day moving average, currently at $1,277 an ounce, for most
of the last month. 
    Gold fell 0.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day drop
since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond
yields. Yields rose, steepening the yield curve, as traders
closed out some curve-flattener positions.      
    While the increase in yields supported the dollar early on
Monday, it later pared gains. Stock markets also took a step
down as uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform deal pushed them
further away from recent record highs.                   
            
    "The downside risk may be outweighing upside risk,
particularly if the U.S. legislators cannot deliver the often
talked about and promised tax cuts," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
    Gold has been supported this year by geopolitical risks such
as the North Korea's nuclear ambitions, but a range of
headwinds, from dollar strength to expectations for rising U.S.
rates, have kept it pinned in a range.
    "There is a bit of safe-haven demand still supporting
prices, but no new additional demand coming in, which means that
prices aren't really moving," Capital Economics analyst Simona
Gambarini said.
    "I think some movement will come closer to the next Federal
Reserve meeting in December," she added. "Most markets expect a
rate hike ... that could be what prompts prices higher or lower,
depending on what happens."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.9
percent at $17.05 an ounce. Platinum        was up 0.8 percent
at $933.40 an ounce and palladium        was down 0.4 percent at
$990.40 an ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
