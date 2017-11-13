FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers lost ground drop as dollar steadies, stocks retreat
#Gold Market Report
November 13, 2017 / 12:05 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers lost ground drop as dollar steadies, stocks retreat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold stabilises after biggest drop in two weeks on Friday
    * Equities pull back from record on U.S. tax plan jitters
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold recouped some of the
previous session's hefty losses on Monday as the dollar steadied
and uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform plan stoked risk
aversion, pulling equities from their recent record highs.
    However, prices remained hemmed in a narrow range as
investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S. interest rates.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,278.31 an ounce at
1440 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for December delivery
were up $4.20 an ounce at $1,278.40. 
    Stock markets and the U.S. dollar are the major drivers of
gold prices today, Afshin Nabavi, head of MKS said. "But as you
can see, gold is going nowhere," he said. 
    The metal has remained broadly within $15 an ounce of its
100-day moving average, currently at $1,277 an ounce, for most
of the last month. 
    The metal fell 0.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day
drop since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond
yields. Yields rose, steepening the yield curve, as traders
closed out some curve-flattener positions.      
    While the increase in yields supported the dollar early on
Monday, it later pared gains. Stock markets also took a step
down as uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform deal pushed them
further away from recent record highs.                   
    The head of the House of Representatives' tax-writing
committee said on Sunday he would not accept elimination of a
federal deduction for state and local taxes, opposing a proposal
from Senate Republicans that would hike taxes for some middle
class Americans.             
    The metal has been supported this year by geopolitical risks
such as the North Korea's nuclear ambitions, but a range of
headwinds, from dollar strength to expectations for rising U.S.
rates, have kept it pinned in a range.
    "There is a bit of safe-haven demand still supporting
prices, but no new additional demand coming in, which means that
prices aren't really moving," Capital Economics analyst Simona
Gambarini said. "Geopolitical risks have been substantially
higher in the second half of the year ... and there have been
record highs in U.S. equities, (which are) probably starting to
make some investors nervous."
    "I think some movement will come closer to the next Federal
Reserve meeting in December," she added. "Most markets expect a
rate hike ... that could be what prompts prices higher or lower,
depending on what happens."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4
percent at $16.97 an ounce. Platinum        was up 0.9 percent
at $930.74 an ounce and palladium        was down 0.4 percent at
$990.50 an ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans and Louise Heavens)

