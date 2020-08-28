Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers some lost ground as slowdown fears persist

Brijesh Patel

    * Silver on track for second straight week of gains
    * Benchmark 10-year yields climb two-month peak
    By Brijesh Patel
    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, having declined over
1% in the previous session, as persistent concerns over the
pandemic-led economic slump boosted the metal's appeal, although
gains were restricted by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,936.64 per ounce by 0316
GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.6% to $1,943.20.
    "Realistically, we are probably a year or two away from the
economy really recovering again," said Stephen Innes, chief
market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
    "We are going to have lower interest rates for lot longer
and the changes with the amount of stimulus we are getting
behind the economy right now inflation could start to pick-up,
which should help gold."
    Rising coronavirus cases has cast a shadow on hopes of quick
economic recovery and has prompted central banks to reduce
interest rates and loosen their monetary stance, helping gold
prices climb 28% so far this year.             
    Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion, which is also seen as a hedge
against inflation and the fear of currency debasement.
    Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits hovered around 1 million last
week, suggesting the labor market recovery was stalling as the
pandemic drags on.             
    "We believe gold prices remain positioned to the upside,
respecting the underlying long-term uptrend as concerns over the
global economy remain over the coming months, supporting safe
haven assets including gold," Fitch Solutions said in a note.
    Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new strategy to
lift employment and increased tolerance for higher inflation
pushed U.S. bond yields higher, limiting gold's advance.      
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 0.5% to $27.21 per ounce and
was on track for second consecutive weekly rise, up 1.9%.
    Platinum        rose 0.3% to $931.03, while palladium       
climbed 0.6% to $2,174.63.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)
