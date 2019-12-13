Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold remains below one-month peak as shares soar on trade relief

Diptendu Lahiri

 (Adds comments, details; updates prices)
    * U.S. dollar holds near 5-month low
    * Palladium hits record high of $1,979.85/oz
    * Platinum eyes best week since end-August
    * Bullion denominated in the British pound slides 1.5% 

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the
dollar sagged, but prices held below last session's one-month
high after reports the United States and China were close to
signing a trade deal fuelled a rally in stock markets.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,470.53 per ounce at 1053
GMT, and has risen about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold
futures         were up 0.2% at $1,474.70.
    "Now that the phase one (trade) deal seems like sealed ...
investors are not so optimistic about the more complex phase two
 of the deal and that is and will keep gold supported," said
Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.
    The United States has offered to cut existing tariffs on
Chinese goods by as much as 50% and suspend new tariffs
scheduled to go into effect on Sunday in an attempt to secure a
"Phase One" trade deal, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
            
    "Until the U.S.-China trade deal gets signed and closed,
uncertainty will persist in the market," said Ajay Kedia,
director at Kedia Advisory in Mumbai.
    Spot gold prices rose to their highest since Nov. 7 on
Thursday, but settled lower after the trade deal reports.
    The dollar        was hovering close to its lowest since
early July, putting a floor under gold prices.       
    Trade optimism lifted Wall Street to record highs, while
European stock markets were within striking distance of an
all-time high on Friday after Britain's Prime Minister Boris
Johnson won a resounding election victory.            
    Share markets cheered that Johnson's victory will allow him
to end three years of political paralysis and take Britain out
of the European Union by Jan. 31.             
    Bullion denominated in British sterling            slid 1.5%
to 1,085.01 pounds an ounce, its lowest since June.
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 2% to $1,969.28 an ounce,
having notched up an all-time high of $1,979.85.
    Plagued by a supply deficit, the metal has gained about 5%
so far this week, predominantly supported by mine closures
across major producer South Africa.
    Platinum        fell 0.6%, to $938.17 per ounce, but was on
track to post its best week since the end of August.
    Silver        was up 0.1% at $16.95 and was set to record 
its best weekly gain since the end of October.

