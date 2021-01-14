Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar, Treasury yields rebound

By Sumita Layek

    * Fed Chair Jerome Powell to attend virtual event at 1730
GMT
    * U.S. House impeaches Trump for a second time
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as U.S.
Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors
awaited details on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's
coronavirus stimulus proposal.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,838.39 per ounce by 0317
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.9% to $1,838.90.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             rose to hover
near ten-month highs, also helping lift the dollar       
against rival currencies.           
    Markets are eyeing Biden's economic relief plan due later in
the day and estimated to cost "trillions" of dollars in an
effort to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue"
efforts.                        
    "Fiscal stimulus will help boost economic recovery, leading
to rising real interest rates as well as bring up Fed's tapering
hopes; on the flip side, it will also increase the inflation
outlook," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
    So, gold will be struggling around these price levels as the
stimulus will have both positive and negative impacts on it, she
added.
    Investors will also be focused on further clues on the U.S.
monetary policy outlook when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell participates in a virtual event, due at 1730 GMT.
    The Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was growing
modestly, although the optimism was tempered due to a surge in
coronavirus cases.             
    "I don't think the Fed is serious about tapering anytime
soon, given the pandemic situation and fragile economic
recovery, however, any hint about tapering maybe in the slightly
longer horizon will trigger some jitters among gold traders,"
Yang said.
    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a single article of
impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of "incitement of
insurrection", making him the first president in U.S. history to
be impeached twice.            
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $25.16 an ounce. Platinum       
climbed 0.4% to $1,098.34, while palladium        eased 0.3% to
$2,378.37.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Shailesh Kuber)
