Gold Market Report
September 4, 2020 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as positive U.S. jobs data boosts dollar

Diptendu Lahiri

3 Min Read

    * Gold down 1.9% this week, silver 3%
    * Nonfarm payrolls rises in August; unemployment rate dips
    * Platinum on track for biggest weekly decline since June
    * Dollar heads for its strongest week early April
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday, reversing course as
better-than-expected U.S. employment data bolstered the dollar,
putting bullion on course for a weekly decline of more than 2%.
    Spot gold        erased early gains to fall 0.4 % to
$1,922.71 per ounce by 10:57 a.m. (1457 GMT). 
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.5% to $1,927.30 per ounce.
    "Gold's correlation with the dollar has been elevated,
especially over the past couple of weeks and bullion is being
weighed down by the bounce in the greenback following the solid
report, especially the unemployment rate," said Tai Wong, head
of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
    The dollar index        was up 0.5%, putting it on track for
its best week since early April and making the metal expensive
for holders of other currencies.       
    Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs
in August. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in
July.            
    "However, this data does not change the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stand on more stimulus to be pumped into the economy
and its take on tolerating a higher inflation rate, keeping gold
supported in the long run," said Michael Matousek, head trader
at U.S. Global Investors.
    The metal has gained over 26% so far, helped by near-zero
interest rates globally and easy monetary policy, especially
from the Fed, and safe-haven demand driven by  a clouded
economic picture due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    "This restive $1,900-$2,000 range should resolve ultimately
higher especially with the Fed now officially elevating
employment over inflation in the medium term. The practically
permanent highly accommodative policy and intense election
uncertainty will severely limit the attractiveness of USD,"
BMO's Wong said. 
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.4% to $26.51 an ounce and
has shed 3.6% over the week, while palladium        dipped by
0.4% to $2,275.85. 
    Platinum        rose about 1% to $897.87 an ounce but was on
track for its biggest weekly decline since mid-June, down more
than 3.5%.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
