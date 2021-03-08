Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as U.S. yields, dollar resume uptrend

By Shreyansi Singh

    * U.S. 10-year yields hold near one-year peak
    * U.S. dollar hits 3-month peak 
    * SPDR gold holdings fell to 10-month low on Friday

    March 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Monday, halting
a rebound from a nine-month low touched last week, as the dollar
firmed with U.S. bond yields resuming their climb, denting
bullion's appeal.
    Spot gold        fell 0.6% to $1,690.01 per ounce by 0958
GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on
Friday. U.S. gold futures        declined 0.7% to $1,686.80.
    The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields held close to an over one-year high, increasing
the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.
           
    While gold is being kept in check by the high yields and the
dollar, "we see gold behaving like a tsunami, the water is going
away at the moment due to severe pressure, but prices will come
back with even more strength once these factors are gone", said
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
    Helping gold recoup some of its losses earlier during the
Asian session, the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief plan.             
    "Inflation is definitely going to go up" because of rising
oil and base metal prices, and some of the individual U.S.
stimulus money may also go into investments such as gold
exchange-traded funds to hedge against future inflation, said
DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.      
    Gold also saw some support earlier in the day, following an
attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday.            
    While gold is considered a hedge against inflation likely
stemming from widespread stimulus, higher bond yields this year
have threatened that status because they translate into a higher
opportunity cost of holding bullion. 
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell to a 10-month low on Friday.
         
    Silver        rose 0.1% to $25.21 an ounce. Palladium       
shed 0.3% to $2,331.04 while platinum        fell 0.6% to
$1,123.09.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
