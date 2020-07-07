Gold Market Report
July 7, 2020 / 10:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from multi-year peak as dollar rebounds

Nakul Iyer

3 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar recovers from two-week low
    * Specs raise gold bullish positions in week ended June 30 -
CFTC
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Nakul Iyer
    July 7 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday in the face of
competition from safe haven inflows into the dollar as COVID-19
cases increased globally and investors booked profits following
bullion's rally to a near eight-year peak.     
    Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,776.43 per ounce by 959
GMT. It earlier touched a high of $1,786.91, $2.05 shy of
Wednesday's near eight-year peak of $1,788.96. U.S. gold futures
        fell 0.5% to $1,784.00 per ounce.
    "Even though the underlying support remains strong and
(gold) demand is still on the up, the fact that we're so close
to a key level of resistance has attracted some light
profit-taking... coronavirus news is not strong enough to add
some additional support," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.
    The gold market needs a weaker dollar to make a clean break
towards $1,800, Hansen added. 
    Record increases in novel coronavirus infection in the
United States has prompted cities to roll back reopening plans,
while India, also the world's second biggest gold consumer, on
Monday overtook Russia to record the world's third-highest
number of COVID-19 cases.                          
    Commerzbank said in a note the rise in India was likely to
keep the physical market subdued.
    "The strict curfew in India means that hardly any gold has
been sold or imported there for months," it said.
    The dollar        rebounded from a two-week low, while
European equities fell in response to the U.S. coronavirus
infection surge and forecasts for a deeper-than-feared euro zone
recession.             
    "We seem to be bouncing between days of v-shaped optimism
and second wave anxiety, creating this very jittery market and
we're seeing that in gold as well," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam
said.
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 1.03% to $1,919.37 per
ounce, while platinum        rose about 1% to $821.17 per ounce.
   
    "Weak sales will keep auto catalyst demand soft this year,"
ANZ analysts said in a note.
    Silver        shed about 1% to $18.03 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below