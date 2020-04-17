Gold Market Report
April 17, 2020 / 4:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats on optimism over U.S. plans to restart economy

Shreyansi Singh

3 Min Read

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    * China's economy shrinks for first time since 1992 in Q1
    * Dip below $1,700/oz to trigger further falls in gold-
analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking the global spread: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser

    By Shreyansi Singh
    April 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as optimism
over initial plans to reopen the U.S. economy lifted risk
appetite, but heightened worries over the worst recession in
decades kept bullion on track for its second straight weekly
rise.  
    Spot gold        eased 0.8% to $1,704.52 per ounce by 0346
GMT. The metal was up about 0.9% for the week so far. U.S. gold
futures         slipped  0.7% to $1,719.80 per ounce.
    While there is a "temporal mismatch" between the financial
markets and the real economy, the reopening of the U.S. economy
is suggesting a recovery may come a lot quicker than expected,
in turn weighing on gold, said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump proposed guidelines on Thursday
under which U.S. state governors could act to revive the U.S.
economy from its coronavirus shutdown.             
    Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday, following Wall
Street's lead overnight on the plans to restart the world's
biggest economy.           
    Gold's fall came despite a lower dollar, also considered a
safe haven, which slipped following a media report on early
signs that a COVID-19 treatment drug was working.       
   Investors also took stock of data from China, which showed
the country's economy shrank for the first time since at least
1992 in the first quarter due to outbreak, although industrial
output fell a less steeper-than-expected 1.1% in March from a
year earlier.                         
   On the technical front for gold, AxiCorp's Innes said, "If we
get a substantial move to $1,700 today…gold can dip a little
significantly lower on stop losses getting triggered."
   However, massive stimulus measures from global central banks
to weather the economic toll from the coronavirus limited gold's
downside.             
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet increased to a
record $6.42 trillion this week as it used its nearly unlimited
buying power to soak up assets to keep markets functioning amid
an abrupt economic free fall. 
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus from central
banks, as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement. 
    Further, the global pandemic, which has infected 2.07
million globally and killed 138,482, according to a Reuters
tally as of Tuesday continued to fuel strong demand for physical
gold, analysts said.             
    Palladium        gained 1.9% to $2,193.69 an ounce, while
silver        slipped 1.9% to $15.32 per ounce and platinum
       fell 1.2% to $773.63 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below