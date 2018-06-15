FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats on strong dollar, supported by trade tension

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold off 1-month highs 
    * Gold heads for second straight weekly gain
    * Palladium headed for first weekly decline in four

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices drifted down on
Friday on profit-taking after the dollar hit a seven-month peak,
but got support from investors skittish about prospects of a
trade war and a correction in equity markets.
    Gold briefly touched a one-month peak on Thursday after the
European Central Bank said it would hold off on interest rate
hikes, but an accompanying surge in the dollar knocked back
bullion. 
    "The dollar has been waking up to some renewed strength and
that's largely been held onto today," said Jonathan Butler,
commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London. 
    "Gold is stuck in a range on either side of $1,300 with no
major catalyst to break out on either side."
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,298.27 per ounce
at 1025 GMT, after reaching its highest since May 15 at
$1,309.30 an ounce on Thursday. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.6
percent at $1,301 per ounce. 
    The dollar index       , was slightly firmer after hitting
the highest since November last year.       
    "We saw a little bit of selling early this morning, a little
bit of profit-taking," said MKS SA senior precious metals dealer
Alex Thorndike.       
    Global and U.S. equities have failed to revisit their record
highs despite some strong first-quarter profit reports, stoking
fears of a correction, Butler said. "Maybe there's some risk
hedging out there in gold, there's some cautiousness out there
by investors."  
    Investors are also keeping a close tab on trade tensions
between the world's top two economies and if the United States
imposes tariffs on Chinese goods, gold could test the overnight
highs of $1,309-$1,310 an ounce, said Thorndike.
    China vowed on Friday to strike back quickly if the United
States hurts its interests, hours before U.S. President Donald
Trump was due to unveil revisions to a tariff list targeting $50
billion worth of Chinese goods.             
    The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that 
Trump's new tariffs threaten to undermine the global trading
system, prompt retaliation by other countries and damage the
U.S. economy.                 
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.3 percent to
$17.18 an ounce, a day after it hit its highest since April 19
at $17.32 an ounce. The metal has risen about 2.2 percent this
week.
    Platinum        added 0.3 percent to $902.70 an ounce.
    Palladium        shed 0.6 percent at $1,002 and was on
course for its first weekly decline in four.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Swati Verma in
Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)
