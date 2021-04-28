PRECIOUS-Gold retreats to 1-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed

* U.S. Fed policy statement due 1800 GMT * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields surge to near 2-week high * Palladium off record highs hit on Tuesday * Goldman Sachs sees gold at $2,000/oz over next 6 months (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a one-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,764 per ounce by 0931 GMT, after dipping to its lowest since April 20 at $1,762.50. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.8% to $1,764.50 per ounce. "Gold couldn't surpass $1,800 and is basically slowing down. We are seeing a scenario where the U.S. yields and dollar are recovering, which is negative for gold," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst, ActivTrades. "If the Fed gives some direction to yields, there could be a significant move for gold. Otherwise, expect gold to remain in the $1,750-$1,800 range," De Casa said. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their highest since April 13, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion. The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected later on Wednesday to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will continue for a prolonged period and dismiss any suggestions of tapering bond purchases. Analysts and traders have cut their gold price forecasts, with many believing a return to last year's record highs is unlikely as economic recovery tarnishes the safe-haven metal's appeal, a Reuters poll showed. Goldman Sachs, however, sees gold prices at $2,000 an ounce over the next six months and said it was too early for bitcoin to compete with gold for safe-haven demand. Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,927.84 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,962.50 on Tuesday. Silver fell 1.1% to $25.97 per ounce. Platinum was down 0.9% at $1,218. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)