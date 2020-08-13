Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as weaker dollar bolsters appeal

Brijesh Patel

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold climbed 1% on Thursday on a softer
dollar, consolidating further above the key $1,900 level, with
an ultra-low interest rate environment and worries over global
economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases underpinning its
safe-haven appeal.
    Spot gold        was up 1% at $1,936.99 per ounce by 0314
GMT, a day after slipping below the $1,900 level in choppy
trade. U.S. gold futures         eased 0.1% to $1,947.60.
    "The fall that took gold below $1,900 has flushed out a lot
of weak longs and it looks like now we're going for a bit of
consolidation and gold is preparing for another move higher,"
said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.
    "The outlook remains positive in a lower interest rate
environment, particularly with the weakening U.S. dollar. The
settings are unchanged, we're seeing record amount of stimulus
and have real fears about the risks to growth."
    The dollar        slipped 0.2% against rivals, making gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies.        
    Gold, which pays no interest, also benefits from low
interest rates as this reduces the opportunity cost of holding
bullion.
    Adding to worries over the economic toll from the pandemic,
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers warned U.S. economic growth
would be muted until the virus was contained.             
    "Gold also continues to garner support from the pandemic as
it continues to impact global economic growth and is dovish for
central bank policy," Phillip Futures' analysts said in a note.
    Massive money-printing by global central banks have helped
gold rise about 28% so far in 2020 as the metal is considered a
hedge against currency debasement and inflation.             
    Investors are now waiting for a breakthrough in stalled U.S.
stimulus talks while keeping a close watch on frayed U.S.-China
ties ahead of key trade talks scheduled on Aug. 15.             
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 1.5% to $25.94 per ounce,
platinum        gained 1% to $940.58 and palladium       
climbed 1.6% to $2,165.44.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
