March 21, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed plans fewer than expected rate hikes in 2018

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Fed hikes interest rates
    * Fed forecasts at least 2 more rate hikes in 2018
    * Fed says inflation should increase
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices; adds comment on Fed rate decision)
    By Renita D. Young and Zandi Shabalala
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1
percent from a three-week low on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve increased interest rates and forecast at least
two more hikes for 2018, falling short of the three more
increases many expected. 
    The U.S. dollar also hit its session low after the Fed
decision.
   In its first policy meeting under new Fed chief Jerome
Powell, the U.S. central bank said inflation should move higher
amid a stronger economy after years below its 2 percent target.
            
    "The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months,"
the Fed said in a statement at the end of a two-day meeting in
which it lifted its benchmark overnight lending rate by a
quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.50 percent to 1.75
percent.
    Inflation "is expected to move up in coming months and
stabilize" around the Fed's target, it said.
    Spot gold        rose 1.8 percent at $1,334.75 per ounce by
3:34 p.m. EST (1934 GMT), earlier hitting $1,335.47, its highest
since March 7. Bullion had dropped as low as $1,306.91 in the
previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         for April delivery settled up
$9.60, or 0.7 percent, at $1,321.50 per ounce. 
    The dollar index       , slipped against a basket of
currencies. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated assets
such as gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.      
    In years past, leading up to Fed rate hikes, gold prices
have tended to rise. But after rate hikes, gold prices tended to
drop since rising interest rates typically make non-yielding
bullion less attractive. 
    However, gold prices rose Wednesday because the dot plot
showed fewer rate hikes than market participants anticipated,
said Trey Reik, senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset
Management.
    "For 2018 we didn't get what a lot of people whispered -four
rate hikes - but that was balanced by the rate hikes in 2019 and
2020," he said.
    He was referring to the fact that the Fed said it also
intended to raise rates in 2019 and 2020.
    Gold is expected to rise to the $1,350-$1,400 level,
according to George Milling-Stanley, head of gold strategy at
State Street Global Advisors. "The real gains will come in the
next month," he said.
    Analysts said the possibility of an escalation in
geopolitical tensions could cushion gold, as a possible global
trade war looms.            
    Among other precious metals, silver        added 2.8 percent
at $16.63 an ounce, surpassing a six-day high.
    Platinum         increased 1.9 percent at $958.40 per ounce
and palladium        rose 1.5 percent at $993 per ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru
Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Tom Brown)
