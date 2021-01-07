Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Democrat sweep in U.S. Senate race lifts stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday,
recovering from a sharp decline in the previous session, as
investors cheered a Democratic win in the U.S. Senate race that
is expected to unleash more fiscal stimulus.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,922.81 per ounce by 0040
GMT, having dipped as much as 2.5% in the previous session. U.S.
gold futures        climbed 0.8% to $1,923.40.
    * After a complete sweep of the two U.S. Senate seats,
Democrats now have narrow control of both chambers of Congress,
making it easier to advance legislative priorities from
coronavirus relief to climate change.             
    * However, ratcheting up tensions, hundreds of supporters of
President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in
a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to
postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe
Biden's victory.             
    * The Federal Reserve was nearly unanimous in its decision
last month to leave its bond-buying program unchanged, according
to minutes of the U.S. central bank's December policy meeting.
            
    * More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on
Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total
coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark.             
    * In Europe, a second COVID-19 vaccine won regulatory
approval and the Netherlands belatedly launched its vaccination
campaign as European countries accelerated a patchy drive to
defeat the pandemic.                 
    * Perth Mint's gold product sales in December eased from the
previous month but robust investment demand for the safe-haven
metal led average monthly 2020 shipments to double from the
prior year.            
    * Silver        shed 0.4% to $27.19 an ounce. Platinum
       was flat at $1,101.33, while palladium        eased 0.1%
at $2,437.23.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  Germany    Industrial Orders MM    Nov
1000  EU         HICP Flash YY           Dec
1000  EU         HICP-X F&E Flash YY     Dec
1000  EU         Consumer Confid. Final  Dec
1330  US         International Trade     Nov
1330  US         Initial Jobless Clm     Weekly
1500  US         ISM N-Mfg PMI           Dec 

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
