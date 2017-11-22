FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes
#Gold Market Report
November 22, 2017 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed minutes due at 1900 GMT
    * Yellen cautious on inflation outlook
    * U.S. Treasury yield curve flattest in a decade
    * Technicals suggest gold prices to rise
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday,
helped by a weaker dollar ahead of the release of minutes from
the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could hint at the
pace of future interest rate rises.  
    The minutes, to be published at 1900 GMT, come after
outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen said rates should rise gradually
but warned she was "very uncertain" that inflation would soon
rebound, suggesting a cautious approach to rate increases.
            
    Gold is sensitive to rising rates because they tend to boost
the dollar, making gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies, and push up bond yields, reducing the appeal of
non-yielding gold.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,283.51 an ounce at
1034 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery        
were 0.1 percent higher at $1,283.40 an ounce.
    Gold has benefited from a flattening in the U.S. Treasury
yield curve that has supported the Japanese yen and pushed the
dollar lower, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.              
    The U.S. yield curve hit the lowest in a decade on Tuesday
on expectations that the Fed will raise rates and the government
will increase debt issuance in short- and intermediate-dated
maturities while delaying big increases at longer dates.      
              
    "Gold has been stuck in a range with an average price of
$1,280 since early October but we are seeing some higher lows
and higher highs, which indicates there is underlying support
for the market," Hansen said. 
    Investors were keen to own gold to hedge against risks
including a fall in global stock markets from current record
highs, he said, predicting gold would rise to $1,325 by the end
of the year. {MKTS/GLOB]
    Bets on higher gold prices by money managers increased last
week for the first time since early September.              
    However, rising U.S. interest rates through next year were
likely to strengthen the dollar and put pressure on gold, said
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. 
    On the technical side, resistance was at the 50-day moving
average around $1,286 and a Fibonacci level at $1,295.40 and
momentum was upward, analysts at ScotiaMocatta said in a note. 
    Commerzbank analysts said gold was holding steadily above
its 200-day moving average and they expected an attempt to break
above $1,297. 
    Silver        was up 0.4 percent at $17.01 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was flat at $933.50 an ounce and palladium
       was up 0.5 percent at $1,003.20 after touching its
highest since Nov. 10.
        

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
