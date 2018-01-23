PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar dips, stocks jump

* Dollar index falls to fresh three-year low * Platinum off highest in more than four months (Recasts; updates prices, adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline) By Renita D. Young and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar fell to fresh three-year lows, but an end to uncertainty created by a three-day U.S. government shutdown capped gains. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,337.36 an ounce at 1:38 p.m. EST (1838 GMT) after touching a one-week high of $1,339.09, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $4.80, or 0.4 percent, at $1,336.70 per ounce. "The continuation of weakness in the dollar is prompting support in commodities across the board," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures in Chicago. The dollar index fell to a fresh three-year low against a basket of six currencies, after data showed euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in January, underlining the strong momentum in its economy. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Gold was virtually unaffected by the shutdown in the previous session. Bullion traded in a tight range after the U.S. Senate voted to pass a temporary spending plan through Feb. 8 to end the government shutdown. Equity markets have since gained, however some market participants are pacing for a correction, said Josh Graves, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. "Equities are getting overdone, so you're seeing more guys positioning for at least a short-term correction," he said. Markets are also anticipating an expected U.S. interest rate increase in March, which could affect gold. "The anticipation of a March hike could act as additional weight for gold, although given this is now largely anticipated, the downside risks should be limited and gold's reaction function is likely to be asymmetric," UBS said in a note. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to a five-day low, while 30-year bond yields sank to a one-week low. Declining yields typically make gold more attractive to non-U.S. investors. The U.S. economy is likely to grow in 2018 at its fastest pace in three years, fueled by the biggest tax overhaul since the 1980s, according to a Reuters poll of more than 100 economists. Faster economic growth in the world's largest economy would increase the likelihood of interest rate rises and dent the appeal of non-interest yielding bullion. Among other precious metals, platinum was 0.8 percent lower at $1,002.80 an ounce, down from a more than four-month high touched in the previous session. Silver was down 0.5 percent at $16.92 an ounce after touching a $3-1/2-week low of $16.73. Palladium was 0.9 percent lower at $1,087.97 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Peter Hobson in London and Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich and Tom Brown)