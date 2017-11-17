FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar weakens on report Trump's election campaign subpoenaed
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 17, 2017 / 5:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar weakens on report Trump's election campaign subpoenaed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold on track for second straight weekly gain
    * Spot gold biased to rise above $1,270-$1,286 range -
technicals
    * Silver heading for best week in five

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday as the dollar
weakened after a report that investigators looking into possible
Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election had
subpoenaed President Donald Trump's election campaign for
documents.
    Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team issued the subpoena
last month for documents containing specified Russian keywords
from more than a dozen officials, the Wall Street Journal
reported.             
    Spot gold        had climbed by 0.3 percent to $1,282.72 per
ounce by 0429 GMT. It is up about 0.5 percent for the week, in
what could be its second straight weekly gain.   
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery rose 0.4
percent to $1,282.70.
    "The fall in the dollar and strengthening in Asian
currencies have made gold attractive for Asian investors," said
John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.
            
    However, uncertainties surrounding a U.S. tax reform bill
and a likely interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next
month are sending mixed signals to the market, keeping gold
rangebound, he said.
    "Prices should likely continue to hover between $1,260 and
$1,290 in the short-term," he added. 
    Republican U.S. lawmakers on Thursday took an important step
toward the biggest tax code overhaul since the 1980s as the
House of Representatives approved a broad package of tax cuts
sought by Trump.             
    "Gold prices will continue a sideways drift in the coming
months as rising nominal interest rates in the U.S. keep a lid
on investment demand," BMI Research said in a note. 
    "Prices will grind moderately higher in the longer term as
developed market inflation rebounds."
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams reiterated his
view on Thursday that the U.S. economy is growing strongly
enough for the Fed to continue raising rates gradually over the
next couple of years to around 2.5 percent.             
    Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on
Thursday she feels inflation is poised to pick up, clearing the
way for the Fed to continue its gradual process of raising
interest rates.             
    Spot gold is biased to rise above a neutral range of
$1,270-$1,286 per ounce, and gain further towards $1,298,
according to Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
       was down 0.3 percent.
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.1 percent
at $17.098 an ounce, platinum        rose 0.4 percent to $934.50
and palladium        gained 0.3 percent to $990.25. 
    For the week, silver has risen 1.1 percent, in what could be
its best week in five. Platinum is up about 1.1 pct, heading for
a third straight weekly rise, while palladium is down 0.3
percent.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.