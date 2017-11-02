FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as investors await Trump's choice of Fed chair
November 2, 2017 / 11:32 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as investors await Trump's choice of Fed chair

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar falls after Fed rate decision
    * Trump set to announce Powell as next Fed chair
    * Republicans to unveil U.S. tax reform bill
    * Gold struggles to break 100-day moving average
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds London dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday,
helped by a weaker dollar as investors waited for the nomination
of a new U.S. Federal Reserve chair and the unveiling of U.S.
tax reform legislation later in the day. 
    A decision by the U.S. Fed on Wednesday to leave interest
rates unchanged pushed the dollar lower, helping lift
dollar-denominated gold by making it cheaper for holders of
other currencies.                         
    "The slightly weaker dollar is the main explanation (for
gold's rise)," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,275.91 an ounce at
1108 GMT after touching $1,281.43, the highest since Oct. 26. 
    U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,277 an ounce.
    Investor focus was moving to the choice of the next Fed
chair, said Menke.
    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected on Thursday to
nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as
leader of the central bank. Powell is seen as less likely to
push for rapid interest rate rises than other candidates.
            
    Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates because they push
up bond yields, making non-yielding gold less attractive, and
tend to boost the dollar.
    "If he (Trump) were to pick Fed Governor Powell as expected,
gold would likely make slight gains," said analysts at
Commerzbank. 
    But Menke predicted prices could fall to $1,200 by the end
of the year. "We think further rate rises are on the cards,
which should support the U.S. dollar and yields," he said.  
    Markets are pricing a 97 percent likelihood of a rate
increase in December, according the CME Fedwatch tool, but are
less certain of the pace of rises next year. 
    That pace could be accelerated if tax reform legislation to
be unveiled by Republicans in the House of Representatives on
Thursday were enacted and succeeded in speeding economic growth.
            
    On the technical side, gold was struggling to break above
its 100-day moving average at $1,275.60 and indicators suggested
prices will fall, analysts said. 
    "Gold continues to weigh on the downside and still implies a
   test of the current October low and the 200-day moving
average at $1,260.55/$1,260.89," said Commerzbank technical
analysts.
    "Between here and the $1,250 2017 uptrend we should see the
market attempt to stabilize," they said in a note. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.2 percent
to $17.09 an ounce.
    Platinum        was down 0.2 percent to $929 an ounce and
palladium        was 0.4 percent lower at $997.50 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing
by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
