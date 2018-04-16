FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 3:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as investors seek safety after U.S.-led strikes on Syria

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S., UK, France launched missiles on Syria on Saturday
    * Specs raise net long positions in COMEX gold- CFTC

 (Updates prices; adds analyst comment and details)
    By Swati Verma
    BENGALURU, April 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday
on safe-haven buying following the U.S.-led missile strikes
against Syria at the weekend, but the gains were limited by the
likelihood that the operation may be a one-off event.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,347.84 an ounce at
0316 GMT after an initial dip.             
    U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2 percent to $1,350.60 an
ounce. 
    Forces from the United States, Britain and France pounded
Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in the biggest
intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in response to the regime's use of chemical weapons.
            
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called the strikes a "one
time shot," but Trump raised the prospect of further strikes if
Assad's government again uses chemical weapons.
    "Gold prices are biased upwards in the short-term as gold is
still seen as a safe-haven asset amid tensions over Syria,
U.S.-Russia sanctions and trade war," said Brian Lan, managing
director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that
further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world
affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia
with new economic sanctions.                          
    Gold has risen more than 3 percent this year, buoyed by
international trade and geopolitical disputes and volatility in
equities, but the metal has yet to emerge from a tight trading
range in the face of an expectation for rising U.S. interest
rates, traders say.             
    Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold
contracts by 363 contracts to 138,212 contracts in the week to
April 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed on Friday.        
    Dealers trimmed their short position in silver by 3,187
contracts to 36,417 contracts, the data showed.
    Silver        gained 0.3 percent at $16.68 per ounce, while
platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $926.74 an ounce. 
    Palladium        was 0.2 percent higher at $988.80 per ounce
after hitting a 3-week high of $990.50 on Friday. Prices rose
9.6 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain since January
2017.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
