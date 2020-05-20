Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as optimism around coronavirus vaccine fades

    * Stocks rally runs out of steam on vaccine doubts
    * U.S. homebuilding dropped by the most on record in April 
    * FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT
    May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as doubts
over a potential coronavirus vaccine intensified fears over
prolonged global economic weakness and prompted investors to
seek safe-haven bullion.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% to $1,748.73 per ounce by 0921
GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.5% to $1,753.40 per ounce.
    "The situation worldwide is still tense as far as the
coronavirus is concerned. The economic outlook and lower
interest rate environment and lower stock markets are helping
gold prices to go higher," said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice
president at precious metals trader MKS SA.
    Stocks markets drifted lower after a media report said the
trial results from Moderna Inc          COVID-19 vaccine trial,
which had buoyed global stocks this week, lacked detail.
           
    The latest batch of economic readings underscored the deep
impact on the global economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak,
which has infected almost 4.91 million people globally.
            
    On Tuesday data showed, U.S. homebuilding dropped by the
most on record in April and permits for future construction
tumbled, intensifying fears over deepest economic contraction in
the second quarter since the Great Depression.             
    Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of
political and financial uncertainty.
    In testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was looking
at extending access to the credit facilities to additional
borrowers, including states with smaller populations.
            
    "What the Fed does in the next few months will be pretty
important, and certainly Powell did indicate that the rates
would remain near zero for foreseeable future," ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes said.           
    Focus now shifts to the Federal Open Market Committee's
April 28-29 policy meeting minutes at 1800 GMT.
    Among other precious metals, palladium        gained 0.6% to
$2,071.58 per ounce, silver        rose 0.4% to $17.46 and
platinum        climbed 0.9% to $839.59.

