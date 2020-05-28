Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as simmering U.S.-China tensions boost demand

Brijesh Patel

    * EU, Japan unveil new stimulus measures
    * Markets await U.S. initial jobless claims data due at 1230
GMT
    * SPDR gold holdings at 7-year peak
    May 28 (Reuters) - Gold rebounded on Thursday as
deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijing's move to impose
a national-security law in Hong Kong fanned concerns over quick
economic recovery and drove investors towards safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.6% at $1,719.08 per ounce by 0918
GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $1,693.22 touched in the
previous session. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.5% to
$1,718.60.
    "The tensions between U.S. and China continue to be rather
on the high side. Overall, the market is a bit worried about the
situation geopolitically and also economically," said Afshin
Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.
    China's parliament approved a national security legislation
for Hong Kong on Thursday, fuelling fears that could jeopardise
its special autonomy and freedoms.             
    The new security law on Hong Kong has lead to an escalation
in trade tension between the United States and China amid
Washington ramping up criticism of China over the origins of the
coronavirus pandemic.                                      
    The escalating tensions have increased interest in gold,
which is seen as a safe investment during times of political and
financial uncertainty.
    Reflecting sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust       holdings, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to
1,119.05 tonnes on Wednesday, a seven year high.          
    "ETF holdings are reaching fresh highs, and we expect
investment demand to outweigh the weaker physical offtake in
Asian markets. We still see risks skewed to the upside," ANZ
said in a note. 
    Providing additional support to the metal was fresh stimulus
boost, after Japan approved a fresh $1.1 trillion package, while
the European Union unveiled one of 750 billion euros.
                          
    Investors now await initial U.S. jobless claims data due at
1230 GMT.
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 0.4% to $1,928.32 per
ounce, while platinum        rose 1.1% to $827.70 and silver
       was steady at $17.30.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)
