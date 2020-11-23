Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as softer dollar, stimulus hopes outweigh vaccine optimism

By Nakul Iyer

 (Updates prices)
    * Vaccine optimism steers Asian equities to record highs  
    * Gold may retest support at $1,855 per ounce -technicals 
    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gold climbed higher on Monday, as a
softer dollar and hopes of further U.S. monetary stimulus to
cushion the pandemic-hit economy offset optimism over the
possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,873.51 per ounce by 0510
GMT and U.S. gold futures        were little changed at
$1,871.70. 
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday reassured
markets that the Fed and Treasury had many tools left to support
the economy, after deciding to de-fund several Federal Reserve
lending programs by the end of the year.             
    "Ironically, the failure to deliver a fiscal package is
supportive for gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at
CMC Markets, noting there might be more reliance on Fed support
likely in the form of liquidity and lower interest rates as a
result.  
    Non-yielding gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation
that is likely to result from stimulus measures.
    Also lending support to bullion was a softer U.S. dollar
that reduced the cost of purchasing it to other currency
holders.         
    News that U.S. healthcare workers could start getting
COVID-19 inoculation shots within a day or two of regulatory
consent next month helped push broad index of Asian equities to
record highs.                        
     Investors may be less inclined to chase prices higher and
patiently wait for dips opportunities as interest rates will
likely remain low and the dollar weaker next year, said Avtar
Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.
    On the technical front, gold may retest support at $1,855
per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,841,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    Silver        firmed 0.5% to $24.25 an ounce. Platinum
       rose 0.1% to $946.43, while palladium        gained 0.6%
to $2,339.56. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
