PRECIOUS-Gold rises as technical momentum builds despite stronger dollar

* U.S. Fed minutes in focus

* Break above $1,230-$1,235/oz will confirm inversion- analyst (Updates prices)

By Sumita Layek

BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a key support level with technical momentum proving more influential than a stronger dollar and rallying stock markets.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,225.21 per ounce at 1217 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,228.70 per ounce.

“Gold is moving technically and is giving a very good signal after it rebounded from $1,220 levels,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.

“We are now approaching another key resistance area around $1,230 and a break above the $1,230-$1,235 will confirm an appropriate inversion for gold and it would no longer be a rebound.”

The dollar firmed and global stocks gained as a rally on Wall Street boosted risk appetite.

Gold prices have moved above the 55-day moving average and a 6-month downtrend and dips lower will find initial support at $1,214, Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

Bullion was also testing resistance at the 100-day moving average of about $1,226, and a convincing break above that is seen as a bullish sign for investors who follow technical signals.

Investors have now turned their attention to the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting at 1800 GMT, for fresh clues on the pace of monetary tightening.

The Fed raised interest rates last month for the third time this year and said it planned four more increases by the end of 2019 and another in 2020.

Markets also kept a close eye on a summit in Brussels, where British Prime Minister Theresa May will address European Union leaders, for the future of Brexit.

Prices hit their highest in two and a half months, at $1,233.26, on Monday as a rout in global stock markets forced investors to seek safety in the metal.

The rise in gold may also be attributed to investors unwinding short positions after speculators had piled up record bets on prices falling further.

“The shorts seem uneasy with gold reappearing as a safe haven asset,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

“Moving forward, with growing concerns about the global economy on the back of trade tensions, there is potential for a bit of an upside in gold markets.”

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, have risen about 2.5 percent in the past eight days, which analysts said shows a shift in perception in sentiment among gold ETF investors.

Meanwhile, some central banks have taken their holdings of gold to record levels in recent months in an effort to maintain the value of their currencies against a rising U.S. dollar.

In other metals, silver was up 0.2 percent at $14.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $839.30, and palladium was down 0.2 percent at $1,076.60. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Louise Heavens)