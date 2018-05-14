FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 14, 2018 / 4:12 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as U.S. rate-hike view grounds dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar slips further from 2018 peak hit last week
    * Spot gold looks neutral in $1,317-$1,326/oz - technicals
    * Speculators raise net long position in week to May 8 

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday on
the back of a subdued dollar as investors considered the
prospects of fewer interest rate hikes in the United States this
year. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,320.45 per ounce
as of 0330 GMT, after marking the highest since April 26 at
$1,325.96 in the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were little
changed at $1,320.50 per ounce.
    The weakness in dollar is helping gold prices in Asia, a
Hong Kong-based trader said.
    "Gold is consolidating. The (inflation) data gave people an
opportunity to sell the dollar... and gold benefited from that,"
the trader said. 
    The dollar eased 0.1 percent to 92.408 versus a basket of
six major currencies       , retreating further from its 2018
peak hit last week on the back of sagging U.S. yields, after
softer economic data last week curbed prospects of aggressive
rate hikes in the United States.                          
    St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on
Friday spelled out the case against any further interest rate
increases, saying rates may already have reached a "neutral"
level that is no longer stimulating the economy.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates as these tend
to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, adding pressure on
the greenback-denominated, non-yielding bullion.   
    While gold prices are likely drawing some support from an
ongoing rift between the United States and Iran, investors said
easing U.S.- China trade concerns could add downside risks to
prices.                          
    Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,317-$1,326 per
ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.62 percent to 857.64
tonnes on Friday.             
    Speculators raised their net long position in COMEX gold
contracts by 636 contracts to 52,621 in the week to May 8, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed.            
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.6 percent
at $16.71 an ounce, after hitting a 2-1/2-week high in the
previous session.
    Platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $924.50 per ounce,
having hit its peak since April 25 at $929.10 on Friday. 
    Palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at $994.70 per ounce,
after hitting a 2-1/2-week high at $1,008.50 on Friday.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.