PRECIOUS-Gold rises as U.S. stimulus hopes bolster appeal

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering
from a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors hoped
that a massive economic stimulus would be passed soon in the
United States to revive the world's largest economy.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,858.57 per ounce by 0039
GMT, having slipped 0.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold
futures        were little changed at $1,856.60.
    * The Joe Biden administration and Democratic and Republican
lawmakers discussing a new $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief
agreed on Sunday that the most important priority should be
producing and efficiently distributing a vaccine.            
    * The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously
approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury
secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate
approval on Monday.             
    * Yellen at her confirmation hearing last week urged
lawmakers for large coronavirus relief spending, adding that the
benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt
burden.            
    * Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from
widespread stimulus.
    * Global coronavirus cases rose to more than 98 million as
countries continued to work on the pace of
vaccinations.            
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is due on Jan.
26-27.
    * Demand for physical gold picked up last week as the
approaching Chinese New Year encouraged buyers in China and
Singapore.        
    * Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Jan. 19, data showed.
            
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , eased 0.07% to
1,173.25 tonnes on Friday.          
    * Silver        gained 0.9% to $25.61 an ounce, platinum
       rose 0.6% to $1,105.06, and palladium        added 0.1%
to $2,355.83.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900  Germany  Ifo Business Climate New Jan
0900  Germany  Ifo Curr Conditions New  Jan
0900  Germany  Ifo Expectations New     Jan
1000  EU       Consumer Confid. Final   Jan

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
