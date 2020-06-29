Gold Market Report
June 29, 2020 / 3:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as virus concerns lift safe-haven bid

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Specs raise gold bullish positions in week ended June 23 -
CFTC
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.3% on Friday
    * Spot gold set to break resistance at $1,778/oz -
technicals

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    June 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as worries
over a surge in fresh COVID-19 infections globally dented
investor optimism about a swift economic rebound and drove
investors towards the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,773.43 per ounce by 0259
GMT. Prices were $5.63 shy of a near eight-year high of
$1,779.06, hit last week.
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,781.60.
    "Certainly the safe-haven buying is coming through fairly
strong, with the fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S., in
particular, really driving that investor appetite at the
moment," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    California ordered some bars to close on Sunday, following
similar moves in Texas and Florida, as cases nationwide soar to
record levels each day. Washington state and the city of San
Francisco have paused re-opening plans.             
    Relentless spread of the coronavirus intensified investor
fears about a delay in global economic recovery and weighed on
risk appetite, driving inflows into safe-haven assets.
                  
    The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past
month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according
to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls.             
    Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political
and financial uncertainty.
    Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust      , holdings
rose 0.3% to 1,178.90 tonnes on Friday, while speculators
increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver
contracts in the week to June 23.                  
    On the technical side, spot gold is poised to break a
resistance at $1,778 per ounce and rise to $1,789, said Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 1.7% to $1,891.42 per
ounce, while platinum        rose 0.6% to $796 and silver       
climbed 0.7% to $17.88.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below