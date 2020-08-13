Gold Market Report
August 13, 2020 / 12:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weaker dollar, recovery fears lift demand

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday, holding
firm above the key $1900 per ounce level, as a weaker U.S.
dollar and concerns over the global economic recovery from the
mounting COVID-19 cases boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.7% at $1,930.78 per ounce by
0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.5% to $1,940.
    * The dollar index        fell 0.2% against its rivals,
making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
      
    * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped from one-month
highs, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest
bearing gold.      
    * The U.S. economic recovery will be slow until the
coronavirus is under control, and Americans will have to manage
life with the virus for at least the next several months, three
Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday.             
    * More than 20.45 million people have been reported to be
infected by the coronavirus globally and 743,229​ have died,
according to a Reuters tally.             
    * White House and top Democrats in Congress may not be able
to reach a deal on coronavirus aid, with the stalemate blocking
relief to tens of millions of Americans, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin said.             
    * U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in July, with
a measure of underlying inflation increasing by the most in
29-1/2 years amid broad gains in the costs of goods and
services.             
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and the fear of
currency debasement.
    * Asian stocks were set for broad gains on Thursday after
Wall Street's S&P 500 index briefly touched record highs.
           
    * Silver        rose 0.6% to $25.71 per ounce, platinum
       gained 0.7% to $937.84 and palladium        climbed
1.2%to $2,156.55.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600   Germany    CPI Final            July
0600   Britain    GDP Prelim         Q2
1230   US         Import Prices MM     July
1230   US         Initial Jobless Claims     

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
