PRECIOUS-Gold rises for third day after U.S. inflation data
#Gold Market Report
November 15, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises for third day after U.S. inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 0.8 pct this week
    * Underlying U.S. inflation firms
    * U.S. dollar and bond yields fall
    * U.S. tax reform hits hurdle
    * Gold stuck in tight trading range

 (Updates prices, adds U.S. inflation data)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a third day
on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and U.S. bond yields fell
despite solid U.S. economic data that reinforced expectations
that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with increases to U.S.
interest rates. 
    The data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. retail sales in
October and a pick-up in underlying inflation.             
            
    However, the outlook for U.S. tax cuts that could stimulate
economic growth was clouded after U.S. Senate Republicans
created new political obstacles by linking the repeal of a key
component of Obamacare to the tax reform plans.              
    "The biggest factor right now shoring up gold is the weaker
dollar," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe
Generale. 
    "Also, there's speculation that tax cuts could be a long
time coming, meaning the Fed will not have to be as aggressive
as it might have been."
    A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, which can stimulate demand, while lower bond yields
make gold more attractive by reducing the opportunity cost of
owning non-yielding bullion.                     
    Higher interest rates tend to push bond yields higher and
boost the dollar. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,286.18 an ounce at
1415 GMT after touching $1,289.09, the highest since Oct. 20.
The metal has gained 0.8 percent this week. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were up 0.3
percent at $1,286.60.
    ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said Wednesday's inflation data
could be a trigger to break gold from the $1,265 to $1,290 range
in which it has traded since mid-October. 
    The consumer price numbers came after data on Tuesday showed
producer prices rose more than expected in October.             
    "With signs that underlying inflation pressures are starting
to pick up again, we think the Fed will need to step up the pace
of tightening next year, raising the Fed funds rate a total of
four times in 2018," Capital Economics economist Michael Pearce
said in a note.
    On the technical side, resistance was at the 50-day moving
average around $1,292 and a Fibonacci level at $1,297.70,
ScotiaMocatta analysts said.
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.8 percent
at $17.14 an ounce, platinum        rose 0.9 percent to $934.30
and palladium        slipped by 0.5 percent to $980.75 after
touching a two-week low of $974.25. 
    

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
