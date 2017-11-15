FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises for third day ahead of U.S. inflation data
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 15, 2017 / 11:33 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold rises for third day ahead of U.S. inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
    * U.S. tax reform hits hurdle
    * Gold stuck in tight trading range
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds London dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday for
a third day, helped by a weaker dollar and falling U.S. bond
yields ahead of inflation data later that could influence how
quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
    The outlook for U.S. tax cuts that could stimulate economic
growth was also clouded after U.S. Senate Republicans created
new political obstacles by linking the repeal of a key component
of Obamacare to the tax reform plans.             
    "The biggest factor right now shoring up gold is the weaker
dollar," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe
Generale. 
    "Also there's speculation that tax cuts could be a long time
coming, meaning the Fed will not have to be as aggressive as it
might have been."
    A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, which can stimulate demand, while lower bond yields
make gold more attractive by reducing the opportunity cost of
owning non-yielding bullion.                          
    Higher interest rates meanwhile push bond yields higher and
tend to boost the dollar. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,285.62 an ounce at
1113 GMT, taking gains this week to 0.7 percent. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were 0.2
percent higher at $1,285.80.
    ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said investors needed a trigger to
break gold from a range of between around $1,265 and $1,290 in
which it has traded since mid-October. 
    The market was looking ahead to U.S. consumer price
inflation after data on Tuesday showed producer prices rose more
than expected in October.             
    "This could dictate sentiment leading into the next Fed
meeting (in December)," Hynes said. 
    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday the
Fed should keep its benchmark interest rate at current levels
until there is an upswing in inflation.             
    Raphael Bostic, one of the newest Fed policymakers, said he
backed a December rate rise and would need to see further
weakness in inflation and local signs of economic weakness to
shelve expectations of gradual policy tightening.             
    On the technical side, resistance was at the 50-day moving
average around $1,292 and a Fibonacci level at $1,297.70, said
analysts at ScotiaMocatta.
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.7 percent
at $17.13 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was 0.3 percent higher at $928.50 and
palladium        was down 1 percent at $975.50 an ounce after
touching a two-week low of $974.25. 
    

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru,
editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.