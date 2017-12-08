FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2017 / 3:59 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on bargain hunting after slumping to over 4-month low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold down about 2.5 pct for the week
    * Spot gold may drop more to $1,239/oz - Technicals

 (Adds comments, weekly milestone, and updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold edged up in early trade on Friday as
investors resorted to bargain hunting after the yellow metal
dropped below its recent trading range to hit the lowest in more
than four months overnight. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,248.86 an ounce,
by 0328 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 26 at $1,243.71
in the previous session. 
    The metal was down for a third straight week, headed for its
biggest weekly decline since early May.   
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.2 percent lower at
$1,250.70.
    "Even as the dollar is firmer, there seems to be a bit of
bargain hunting around. I do, however, think that the pressure
is on the downside and rallies will still be sold," a Hong
Kong-based trader said.
    The dollar inched higher on Friday, as the passage of a bill
to temporarily extend U.S. government funding raised investors'
optimism that a tax reform bill would also pass.       
            
    The greenback took a brief knock earlier this week on
concerns over a government shutdown, and as U.S. President
Donald Trump raised tensions in the Middle East after he
recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.             
              
    The Islamist group Hamas urged Palestinians on Thursday to
abandon peace efforts and launch a new uprising against Israel
in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as its capital. 
                
    "Gold might have found some support in that but it seems to
be just the dollar strength across the board now heading into
the end of the year," the trader said.
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting a rapid tightening of
the labor market that bolsters expectations the Federal Reserve
will raise benchmark interest rates next week.             
    Higher U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar, making
greenback-denominated gold more expensive for holders in other
currencies.
    Markets will be eyeing the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due
later in the day, which will be last employment report before
the Fed meeting next week.
    "Market-watchers are likely positioning for a FOMC rate hike
next week. Overnight, the improvement in risk appetite
considering the postponing of the U.S. partial government
shutdown and further progress in Brexit talks should buoy market
sentiment into the next week," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.  
  
    Meanwhile, Asian shares on Friday rallied for a second
session as investors awaited major economic data, and
cryptocurrency bitcoin shot above $16,600 to its highest ever. 
                        
    Spot gold may drop more to $1,239 per ounce, according to
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    Silver        rose 0.3 percent to $15.77 an ounce, after
slipping to its lowest since mid-July on Thursday.
    Platinum        climbed 0.3 percent to $894 an ounce, while
palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at $1,012.25.  

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
