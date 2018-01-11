FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 3:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on dollar weakness, pause in stocks rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold looks neutral in $1,311-$1,329/oz range -
technicals
    * SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.35 pct on Wednesday
    * Palladium sees worst 1-day fall in over a month on
Wednesday

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a second day on
Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session when
prices climbed to the highest since September, as dollar
weakness and a flagging rally in equities enticed investors to
buy the yellow metal. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,318.98 an ounce by
0242 GMT. Prices rose to as high as $1,326.56 an ounce on
Wednesday, the most since Sept. 15.
    U.S. gold futures         were little changed at $1,319.10
an ounce.
    Gold prices on Wednesday rose over 1 percent as the dollar
swooned after a report that Chinese officials had recommended
slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury securities. 
    Officials reviewing China's foreign-exchange holdings have
recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasuries,
Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.             
    The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest since November against
the Japanese yen and weakened against a basket of major
currencies        on Wednesday after the report. It fell 0.1
percent to 92.29 on Thursday.       
     "Rising oil prices and strong global growth suggest gold
will remain supported as investors look for inflation
protection," said Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at Oanda.
     "Also, a highly anticipated stock market correction is
providing support on dips which continues to support the bullish
gold narrative."
     Oil prices held near three-year highs on Thursday,
supported by a surprise drop in U.S. production and lower crude
inventories.      
     The rally that has started this year in Asian shares paused
on Thursday as concerns about the U.S. administration's
protectionist stance hit Wall Street while U.S. bonds were
dented by the speculation that China may curtail buying.
           
    "Gold could test $1,327 in the short term and above which
$1,362 will be opened ... Global equities are running at high
level of exuberance, confidence and valuation extreme which in
short stands for bubble," said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio
management services head at Adroit Financial Services.
    "The belief "this time it is different" is all set to get a
rude shock."
    Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,311-$1,329 per
ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.              
    Meanwhile, the holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust      , the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.35
percent to 828.96 tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday. Holdings
fell for a second straight day on Wednesday.          
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        rose 0.4
percent to $17.01 an ounce. Prices fell to the lowest in nearly
two weeks at $16.86 on Wednesday.
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $973.10 an ounce, after
touching the highest in nearly four months of $974 in the prior
session.
    Palladium        rose 0.5 percent to $1,088 an ounce, after
seeing its worst one-day fall in over a month on Wednesday.
Palladium, which rose to a record of $1,111.40 on Tuesday, fell
1.5 percent in the previous session.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath and Christian Schmollinger)

