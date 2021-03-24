Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on lower U.S. yields, European lockdowns

By Brijesh Patel

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar index hits four-month high
    * European stocks drop to two-week low 
    * Treasury yields slip to lowest since March 16

    By Brijesh Patel
    March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as a
pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and worries over lockdowns
across the euro zone lifted demand for the safe-haven metal,
although a stronger dollar limited bullion's upside.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,733.01 per ounce by 0935
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.4% at $1,731.10.
    "The large part of the reason why gold has rallied off the
lows is because we've seen a little bit of softening in U.S.
Treasury yields. If yields continue to soften, gold prices can
continue to edge higher and head back to the $1,760 level," said
CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson.
    But, if the dollar continues to firm, that acts as a bit of
a drag on further gains for gold, Hewson added.
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped to a
one-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.      
    European stocks hit a two-week low as renewed lockdowns
across the euro zone and a row over the supply of COVID-19
vaccines dented sentiment.            
    However, safe-haven gains for the U.S. dollar limited gold's
appeal, as the dollar        rose to a four-month high against
its rivals.       
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told
lawmakers that future tax hikes will be needed to pay for
infrastructure projects and other public investments, while
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured that inflation
would not spiral out of control.             
    Both Yellen and Powell are also scheduled to testify to the
Senate Banking Panel later in the day.
    "The possibility of higher taxes, whether corporate or
individual, tends to raise the demand for bullion as a safe
haven," James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC wrote
in a note.
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.9% to $2,626.39 per
ounce, silver        was up 0.7% at $25.26. Platinum       
climbed 1.3% to $1,183.69.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up