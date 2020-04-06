PRECIOUS-Gold rises on poor U.S. jobs data, firmer dollar caps gains

April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as bleak U.S. nonfarm payrolls data underscored the deepening economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although a stronger dollar limited the metal's upside. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,618.90 per ounce by 0053 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,645.90. * The U.S. Labor Department's report on Friday showed that the economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, ending a historic 113 straight months of employment growth, as stringent measures to control the coronavirus outbreak hurt businesses and factories. * The dollar rose to a more than one-week high against key rivals, making gold costlier for investors holding other currencies. * A top official at the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday said the $2.3 trillion economic relief bill approved by Congress was appropriately sized and that a further relief effort may not be needed if support efforts are well executed. * British consumer confidence has recorded its biggest fall in more than 45 years, a survey showed on Monday, as a widening shutdown of the economy to slow the spread of the virus hammered households' financial hopes. * The Bank of England will not resort to irreversibly printing money in order to fund a surge in government spending as it tries to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis, its governor Andrew Bailey said on Sunday. * Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the pandemic as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the number of infections topped 1,000 in the capital, Tokyo. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.72% to 978.99 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish positions on COMEX gold and increased them in silver contracts in the week to March 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. * Physical bullion markets in major Asian hubs saw a sharp divide last week with some regions seeing a surge in demand, while others grappled with strained supply and muted activity amid global lockdowns. * Three of the world's biggest gold refineries said they would partially reopen after a two-week closure that disrupted global supply of the metal. * Palladium fell 0.6% to $2,175.81 per ounce, while platinum rose 2% to $734.82 and silver gained 0.4% to $14.45. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Feb (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)