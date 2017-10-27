FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven appeal after Catalonia declares independence
October 27, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven appeal after Catalonia declares independence

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * All precious metals headed for weekly decline
    * Dollar pares gains but still near 3-mnth high
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates on Catalonia independence)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday,
reversing earlier losses after the Catalonian parliament's
independence declaration from Spain led investors to seek safety
from political upheaval.
    Catalonia's declaration was in defiance of the Madrid
government, which was preparing to impose direct rule over the
region.             
    Bullion is often used as a safe haven in times of
geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while riskier assets such
as equities are generally sold off.
    Spot gold        touched a session high of low of $1,272.80
per ounce, after dipping to its worst in almost three weeks. By
1440 GMT, gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,269.51 but was still
heading for its second weekly decline.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery added 0.1
percent to $1,270.80.
    "Gold went up on the back of the Catalonia independence, but
I still think its not going to last long because the dollar is
still trading at high levels," said FOREX.com analyst Fawad
Razaqzada.
    The dollar index        eased on a Bloomberg report that
President Donald Trump is leaning toward Federal Reserve
Governor Jerome Powell as his pick to head the U.S. central
bank.             
    The greenback was however still trading near a three-month
high, piling pressure on gold as it makes dollar-priced
commodities costlier for non-U.S. investors.
    According to a Politico report, Trump's search for the next
Fed chair has come down to Fed Governor Jerome Powell and
Stanford University economist John Taylor.             
    "The market is not pricing in more aggressive rate hike from
the Fed even given a potential change in leadership next year.
We are likely to see the same rate hike path," ETF Securities
commodity strategist Martin Arnold said.
    Elsewhere, the U.S. House of Representatives helped pave the
way on Thursday for deep tax cuts sought by Trump and Republican
leaders, underpinning the greenback.             
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares      , fell by 1.2 tonnes
on Thursday, data from the fund showed, its first outflow in
more than two weeks.             
    Silver        prices shed 0.26 percent to $16.71 per ounce,
platinum        dipped 0.1 percent to $916.80, while palladium
       slipped 0.7 percent to $961.75.
    All three metals were on track for weekly declines.  

    
 (Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing
by Alexander Smith and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
