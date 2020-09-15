Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar, investors focus on Fed meet

By Brijesh Patel

    * U.S. Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday
    * Platinum hits near one-month high
    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the
dollar remained subdued, with investors turning their focus to a
U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, seeking details of
its plans on inflation targeting.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,962.78 per ounce by 0259
GMT, adding to a 0.8% gain in the previous session. U.S. gold
futures        climbed 0.5% to $1,972.60.
    "Gold looks firm mainly because of a weaker dollar and also
U.S. Treasury yields are coming down a bit," said Edward Meir,
an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    The dollar index        slipped against its rivals after 
its worst session in more than two weeks, making gold less
expensive for holders of other currencies.             
    Market participants now await the U.S. Fed's two-day policy
event which ends on Wednesday, its first such meeting since
Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift towards greater
tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest
rates low for longer.             
    "After the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is asking for
a bit more colour around by what means the Fed plans to stoke
inflation," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    "Further still, it is also asking for some indication that
the Fed will continue to suppress risk-free rates, if inflation
does begin to seriously emerge."
    Gold, which has risen nearly 29% this year, is seen as a
hedge against inflation. Lower interest rates decrease the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Jerome Powell
will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on coronavirus
relief, the committee said in a statement on Monday.
            
    Elsewhere, platinum        rose 0.5% to $958.48 per ounce
after hitting its highest since Aug. 18 at $966.
    Silver        gained 0.7% to $27.35 and palladium        was
up 0.3% at $2,318.80.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
