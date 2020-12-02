Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on stimulus bets, subdued dollar

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (Adds Philadelphia Fed president comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar trades near 2-1/2 year low
    * Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near an over one-week high on
Wednesday as prospects of a U.S. coronavirus relief package
reinforced its appeal as a hedge against likely inflation and
sent the dollar to a multi-year trough.
    Top U.S. economic officials on Tuesday urged Congress to
provide more help for small businesses to cope with the
pandemic, while support was growing for a $1.4 trillion spending
bill.                                       
    Spot gold        rose 0.6% to $1,826.11 per ounce by 12:25
p.m. EST (1725 GMT). Prices peaked at $1,832.20, the highest
since Nov. 24, earlier in the session.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.6% to $1,829.50.
    "We're one step closer to the next stimulus package; that
has weakened the dollar, eroding the currency and supporting
commodity prices across the board, including gold and silver,"
said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge
Futures.             
    U.S. economic growth is moderating as the coronavirus
spreads and fiscal help fades, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday.              
    Raising gold's appeal for other currency holders, the dollar
held near a 2-1/2 year low.       
    Non-yielding bullion, which has risen over 20% so far this
year, tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures because
it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that could result from the stimulus. 
    The stimulus would drive "some physical demand, encourage
notions of problematic price inflation in the coming months,"
said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. 
    Gold, however, registered its worst monthly performance in
four years in November, weighed down by optimism over a
vaccine-fueled economic rebound.
    Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve
Pfizer-BioNTech's                   COVID-19 vaccine.
            
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.4% to $23.90 per ounce.
Platinum        rose 0.8% to $1,007.97 and palladium       
eased 0.3% to $2,398.35. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
editing by Barbara Lewis)
