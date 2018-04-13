FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 3:45 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Syria concerns, on track for second week of gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold up after falling 1.3 pct on Thursday
    * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.69 pct on Thursday
    * Spot gold to rise to $1,348- technicals

 (Updates prices; adds analysts comments, details)
    By Swati Verma
    BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and was
set to post a small gain for a second week running, supported by
tensions over Syria.
    Spot gold        rose 0.4 percent to $1,339.71 an ounce as
of 0324 GMT, and was set for a weekly gain of 0.5 percent. U.S.
gold futures         were up 0.1 percent at $1,342.70 an ounce.
    Spot gold is expected to rise to $1,348 per ounce, as it has
found a support at $1,334, said Reuters' technical analyst Wang
Tao.         
    Prices are gaining on tensions over Syria, that has stoked
geopolitical concerns, said Richard Xu, a fund manager at HuaAn
Gold, China's biggest gold exchange-traded fund.
    President Donald Trump and his national security aides on
Thursday discussed U.S. options on Syria, where he has
threatened missile strikes in response to a suspected poison gas
attack, as a Russian envoy voiced fears of wider conflict
between Washington and Moscow.             
    Trump, however, cast doubt over the timing of his threatened
strike on Syria on Thursday, by tweeting that an attack on Syria
"could be very soon or not so soon at all."              
    Global stocks recovered and the dollar firmed after Trump's
comments, which weighed on the dollar-denominated bullion.
    Gold prices dropped 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest
one-day percentage fall since March 28. Prices have fallen
over$25 an ounce since climbing to an 11-week high of $1,365.23
an ounce on Wednesday.
    Easing concerns over the trade war between China and the
United States also weighed on gold prices in the previous
session.
    "Going forward I see downside risk for gold prices in
general, the ebbing trade war concerns as well as improvement in
growth-related news should bring safe-haven demand lower into
the year ahead," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the trade
"negotiations" between Washington and Beijing were going well,
conflicting with Chinese official statements on the dispute.
                         
    Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.69 percent to
865.89 tonnes on Thursday.          
    In other precious metals, platinum        was 0.2 percent
higher at $926.74 an ounce. 
    Palladium        was up 0.5 percent at $968.50 an ounce and
on track for an over 7 percent rise this week.
    Spot silver        rose 0.4 percent to $16.49 per ounce.
    Global silver physical demand dropped to its lowest level in
five years during 2017, led largely by a steep decline in coin
and bar demand, even as industrial demand increased, according
to Thomson Reuters GFMS.             

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin and Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
